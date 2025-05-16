RPTC Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RPTC Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of RPTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

