U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after buying an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after buying an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.