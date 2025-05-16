Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 317.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,883 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $55,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 732.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Xencor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $50,914.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,334.07. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

