RPD Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,001,546 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,001,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,000. Weibo accounts for approximately 7.8% of RPD Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RPD Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Weibo at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WB. SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 20,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WB opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.01. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.40.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
