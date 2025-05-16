RPD Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,001,546 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,001,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,000. Weibo accounts for approximately 7.8% of RPD Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RPD Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Weibo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WB. SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 20,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ WB opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.01. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Weibo

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.