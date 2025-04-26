RWS (LON:RWS) Trading Down 34.1% – Here’s What Happened

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 34.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 76.03 ($1.01). 6,645,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 1,383,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.40 ($1.54).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £243.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.36%.

In other news, insider Benjamin Faes acquired 1,000,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £680,000 ($905,459.39). 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding.

