Afentra’s (AET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($1.00) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON AET opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.53) on Friday. Afentra has a 1 year low of GBX 33.07 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.54 ($0.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45. The stock has a market cap of £111.56 million, a P/E ratio of 564.29 and a beta of 0.10.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

