Afentra’s (AET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($1.00) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday.
Afentra Trading Down 0.5 %
About Afentra
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
