Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after buying an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.78 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

