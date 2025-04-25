Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.