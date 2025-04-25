Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 120,800 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,800 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Veeco Instruments worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,792,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after purchasing an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,676,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $19.23 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

