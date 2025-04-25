Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 366 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 53.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXS opened at $95.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $101.42.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

