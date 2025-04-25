ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for about 5.0% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $111,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

About ACI Worldwide

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.13.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

