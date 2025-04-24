Roth Capital Upgrades SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Strong-Buy

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $210,036.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,171.94. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,163.72. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $805,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

