Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Science & Technology Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $16,403,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,311 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $487.93 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.39 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.81.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

