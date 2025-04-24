Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $216,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

RTX Stock Up 5.9 %

RTX stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

