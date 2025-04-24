Best Utility Stocks To Consider – April 21st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, AutoZone, Xcel Energy, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares issued by companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and gas. These stocks are typically known for their stable earnings and dividends due to the consistent demand for the services they offer, even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $18.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.19. 62,787,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,909,718. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.29. The company has a market cap of $717.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $19.51 on Monday, reaching $498.70. 2,588,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.41 and a 200-day moving average of $478.25. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.38. 57,045,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,737,448. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $12.07 on Monday, reaching $256.25. 1,608,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.95 and its 200-day moving average is $325.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE:AZO traded down $94.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,509.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,377. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,573.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,343.71.

Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.35. 2,216,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. 13,428,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,569,986. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.89.

