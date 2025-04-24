MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 227,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 134,336 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 53,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 716,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $121.46 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.68 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

