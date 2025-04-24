Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159,978 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $61,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leidos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.23.

View Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Up 0.6 %

LDOS stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.