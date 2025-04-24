Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 17,434 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Walmart by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 11,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,941,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 83,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,740. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $95.01 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $761.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

