MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 342 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $529.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.85 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

