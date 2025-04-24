11,501 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 18,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 86,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $259.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.62 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.