Keyvantage Wealth LLC Invests $967,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $830.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $826.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.07. The stock has a market cap of $787.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

