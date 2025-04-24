Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $638,000 Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PINE opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $236.54 million, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 814.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

