265,357 Shares in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 265,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,340,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,741,000 after buying an additional 9,957,396 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,317,000 after buying an additional 5,351,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,746,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,585 shares during the period.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Up 2.5 %

CON opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. Analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Report on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.