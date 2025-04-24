CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.76.

CRWD stock opened at $386.07 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 757.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.32 and its 200-day moving average is $359.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,197,236 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

