Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.31% of La-Z-Boy worth $41,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

