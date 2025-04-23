Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Trees shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 32,337 shares traded.

Trees Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

