Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.35 ($9.86) and traded as low as GBX 742.44 ($9.84). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 751 ($9.95), with a volume of 103,122 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 742.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 744.35.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a GBX 15.25 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

About Edinburgh Investment

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.