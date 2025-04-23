FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.96.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FDX opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average of $262.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after acquiring an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $145,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.