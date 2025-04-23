Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $134,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after buying an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 761,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,028,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 777,767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,853 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

