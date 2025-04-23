Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $208.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

NYSE:DLR opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. FFG Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

