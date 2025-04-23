Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 737,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Safety Shot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Shot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Safety Shot by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 81,720 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Safety Shot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safety Shot by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Shot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Safety Shot Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOT opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Safety Shot has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

Featured Stories

