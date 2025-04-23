e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 97,915 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ELF opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

