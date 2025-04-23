Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6,002.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 203,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,771,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

