Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.58% of Thomson Reuters worth $1,861,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.