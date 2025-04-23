Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 743,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,457 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Trimble by 6.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 3.2 %

TRMB opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.