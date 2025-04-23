NatWest Group (NWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NatWest Group Stock Up 3.3 %
NWG opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.71.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWG
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
