Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $40.53 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,838 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,396 shares of company stock worth $38,645,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

