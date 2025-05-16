Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $5.74 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $13,153,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 40,179 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $125,252,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $6,878,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,942,634.34. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,947,622 shares of company stock worth $89,994,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

