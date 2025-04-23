Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.75.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amedisys Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
