Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,216,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $83,061,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 888,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,970,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

