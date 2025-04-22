Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 23,933 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.81.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 473 shares in the company, valued at $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $468.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.31 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

