Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HUT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUT opened at $10.64 on Monday. Hut 8 has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

