37,613 Shares in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

SCD stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 8.93%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

