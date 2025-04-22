Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 10,530 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Haleon were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.