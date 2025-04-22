Eversept Partners LP Sells 992,513 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Eversept Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,513 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 4.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.20% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $49,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,155,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,625,000 after buying an additional 2,410,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

