Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 66 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

