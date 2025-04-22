Short Interest in Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Drops By 17.8%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRBZF

Premium Brands Price Performance

About Premium Brands

PRBZF stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.