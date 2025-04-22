Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.850–0.750 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.850–0.750 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

