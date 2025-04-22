FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:WPM Issued By Stifel Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.00.

TSE WPM opened at C$117.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.05. The company has a market cap of C$37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$69.78 and a 1-year high of C$120.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

