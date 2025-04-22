GBank Financial (GBFH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect GBank Financial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect GBank Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

GBank Financial Price Performance

GBank Financial stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of -0.61. GBank Financial has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.