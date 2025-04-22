Anabranch Capital Management LP Has $28.73 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Anabranch Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 17.1% of Anabranch Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Anabranch Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,894 shares of company stock worth $167,450,256. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,307.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,336.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,320.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

